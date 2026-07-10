Dubai Airports ready for summer travel rush with 7-second bag screening, new vet rooms

Dubai Customs has stepped up preparations for the peak summer travel season, rolling out a series of measures aimed at speeding up passenger processing and ensuring smoother journeys through the emirate's airports.

With 3 million passengers expected to pass through Dubai Airports during the first half of July, we are now in one of the busiest travel periods of the year as residents head overseas for summer holidays.

To handle the surge in travellers, Dubai Customs said it has enhanced its inspection systems using advanced technologies, with baggage taking just 7 seconds to pass through the screening process. Dubai Customs operates 19 advanced baggage-screening systems and 77 detection and inspection systems across the various halls and terminals at Dubai's airports.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As part of its readiness plan, the authority has also established dedicated animal inspection rooms at Dubai Airports' Terminals 1, 2 and 3. The fully equipped facilities are designed to enable efficient veterinary inspections while maintaining customs security, reducing passenger waiting times and ensuring the smooth movement of travellers.

Dubai Customs also reminded passengers to check its Traveller Guide, which explains the items permitted for entry into the UAE, customs exemption conditions and other travel-related requirements.

The authority also reminded travellers that they can bring gifts into the country duty-free up to a value of Dh3,000, provided they meet the applicable customs regulations.

Dubai Customs said the latest measures are part of its efforts to enhance passenger services while maintaining high standards of security and facilitating seamless travel during the busy summer season.