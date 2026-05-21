Special counters, gift packs: Dubai airports prepare to welcome 3,600 Hajj pilgrims

Dubai Airports has announced its readiness to welcome over 3,600 pilgrims during this year's Hajj travel period, with nearly 59 per cent of all UAE pilgrims expected to pass through its terminals.

Hajj departure flights in the UAE will operate until May 23 on services by Emirates, Saudia, flydubai and flynas. The official Dubai Government Delegation departed on May 21. Several airlines have increased capacity on key routes to accommodate the surge in demand, with additional flights scheduled during peak departure days.

The annual pilgrimage of Hajj takes place between Dhul Hijjah 8 and 13 on the Islamic Hijri calendar. This year, the rituals will take place between May 25 and May 27. Millions of Muslims arrive in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage, which is compulsory for all able-bodied Muslims. This year, the UAE was allocated a quota of is 6,228 pilgrims, for which over 72,000 people applied.

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An operational readiness plan has been developed in close coordination with Dubai Police, GDRFA, Dubai Customs, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), dnata, Dubai Duty Free, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). The aim of this is to ensure safe, coordinated and efficient passenger flow during the peak travel period.

Dedicated services

Preparations include dedicated check-in counters, assigned departure and arrival gates to minimise walking distances for pilgrims, complimentary gift packs, multilingual Guest Experience Ambassadors, support desks, prayer rooms and Ihram changing facilities.

Elderly pilgrims and those requiring additional support will benefit from expanded wheelchair availability, on-site health checks and ground assistance teams stationed throughout the airport journey. DCAS has also scaled up its on-ground presence to provide proactive medical support and respond to any health-related needs.

Pilgrims are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure and to carry all required travel documents, including Hajj permits and vaccination certificates, and to follow documentation guidance issued by the relevant authorities. Authorities have also reminded pilgrims to pack light and label their luggage clearly.

Pilgrims are expected to return between May 30 and June 2. Arriving pilgrims will be welcomed with dedicated arrival arrangements, including separate baggage belts for Zamzam water to ensure smooth processing through customs and baggage reclaim.