Dubai Airports announces entry, exit system on mobiles; 'click and travel' in seconds

Powered by facial recognition, electronic passport reading, the new travel experience allows airport staff to complete procedures on mobiles

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 7 Sept 2026, 10:35 AM
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Dubai has announced a new travel experience at its airports, which will allow airport staff to complete passengers’ entry and departure procedures on mobile devices.

The service, known as 'Click and Travel' processes each transaction in approximately 12 to 15 seconds, powered by facial recognition, electronic passport reading, and secure connectivity with official databases.

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This innovative solution will reduce wait times, improve passenger flow, and provides a faster, safer, and more convenient experience for citizens, residents, and visitors without stopping at traditional counters.

More to follow soon. Please refresh this page for the full version.

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