Dubai Airports announces entry, exit system on mobiles; 'click and travel' in seconds

Dubai has announced a new travel experience at its airports, which will allow airport staff to complete passengers’ entry and departure procedures on mobile devices.

The service, known as 'Click and Travel' processes each transaction in approximately 12 to 15 seconds, powered by facial recognition, electronic passport reading, and secure connectivity with official databases.

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This innovative solution will reduce wait times, improve passenger flow, and provides a faster, safer, and more convenient experience for citizens, residents, and visitors without stopping at traditional counters.

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