Dubai Airports trials autonomous technology to improve travel for People of Determination

Moza Saleed Al Mahi, accessible travel manager at dnata, said the company was showcasing the technology at an exhibition on Monday, October 19, as part of its efforts to explore new solutions that could make the airport journey easier for passengers with disabilities.

“We are always looking for new initiatives,” Al Mahi said. “There is collaboration between us and other stakeholders to see what kind of technology we can introduce to help customers throughout their journey at the airport.”

The autonomous technology is being trialled in a terminal to assess how it could assist people of determination as they move through Dubai International Airport. Further details about the technology and its potential rollout were not disclosed.

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Preparing for growing passenger numbers

As passenger traffic continues to increase, Dnata is also focusing on staffing, training, and operational planning to maintain service standards while meeting the needs of people of determination.

Al Mahi said staff receive training to support passengers with different disabilities, while the company monitors demand and reviews operational data to determine where additional support may be needed.

“We always look at our data and make sure we understand how we can cope with the volume,” she said, adding that dnata works closely with Dubai Airports to exchange information and anticipate increases in passenger numbers.

The approach lets the company prepare in advance and allocate resources to meet demand without compromising the quality of assistance provided to passengers.

Raising awareness of accessibility services

The exhibition also gives dnata an opportunity to engage directly with passengers, gather feedback, and raise awareness of the assistance available to people of determination traveling through Dubai International Airport.

Al Mahi said dnata was participating in the exhibition for the seventh consecutive year, using the platform to showcase its services and connect with customers and potential suppliers offering technologies that could improve the travel experience.

She noted that some passengers may not know what assistance is available or how to request it when traveling through the airport.

“Sometimes customers have no idea where they need to go or how they can ask for a service at Dubai Airport,” she said.

The exhibition explains the available services and how passengers can access them, while also giving dnata an opportunity to hear directly from people who use them.

QR code surveys to gather passenger feedback

As part of its efforts to assess customer satisfaction, dnata is using QR codes at the exhibition to collect feedback through questionnaires available in Arabic and English.

The surveys ask visitors about their experiences, the services they are interested in, and their views on the accessibility solutions being showcased.

Al Mahi said the company would review the feedback after the exhibition to better understand passenger expectations and identify areas where services could be improved.