Dubai Airports announces new senior management appointments

Newly appointed executives to continue the drive towards a strong recovery

By WAM Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 7:22 PM

Dubai Airports, operator of Dubai International (DXB), and Dubai World Central (DWC), has announced the appointment of three senior key roles within the organisation to continue the drive towards a strong recovery.

The appointments were Omar Binadai as Executive Vice President – Technology and Infrastructure, Essa Al Shamsi as Senior Vice President – Terminal Operations, and Moataz Roushdy as Senior Vice President – Finance.

The move reflects Dubai Airports' commitment to developing and growing its people and to enable the leaders of the future to progress their careers within the organisation. This is indicative of our focus on strong recovery from the pandemic and readiness and planning to capitalise on anticipated future growth opportunities.

Meshari Al Bannai, Executive Vice President – Human Resources Development at Dubai Airports, said, "The move is a demonstration of our strategy which focusses on developing the talent within to be leaders of the future. It will strengthen our senior management team and augments our ability to provide sustainable operational services to millions of global travellers who value the high benchmarks of quality and excellence we have set, while supporting our longer-term development and planning objectives."

