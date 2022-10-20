Dubai Airports announces new senior management appointments

Residents of the city look forward to engage in the challenge despite physical setbacks
Dubai Airports, operator of Dubai International (DXB), and Dubai World Central (DWC), has announced the appointment of three senior key roles within the organisation to continue the drive towards a strong recovery.
The appointments were Omar Binadai as Executive Vice President – Technology and Infrastructure, Essa Al Shamsi as Senior Vice President – Terminal Operations, and Moataz Roushdy as Senior Vice President – Finance.
The move reflects Dubai Airports' commitment to developing and growing its people and to enable the leaders of the future to progress their careers within the organisation. This is indicative of our focus on strong recovery from the pandemic and readiness and planning to capitalise on anticipated future growth opportunities.
Meshari Al Bannai, Executive Vice President – Human Resources Development at Dubai Airports, said, "The move is a demonstration of our strategy which focusses on developing the talent within to be leaders of the future. It will strengthen our senior management team and augments our ability to provide sustainable operational services to millions of global travellers who value the high benchmarks of quality and excellence we have set, while supporting our longer-term development and planning objectives."
ALSO READ:
Residents of the city look forward to engage in the challenge despite physical setbacks
PureHealth to work with Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company to establish medical supplies production line in the Capital
Ministry expresses disapproval of statement made by the Dutch ambassador to Jordan
Most seem to believe Rishi Sunak is a top contender to take over the top post
Young creators hope blockchain-based tracking technology becomes 'a startup company one day'
After his retirement, he lived briefly in Bangladesh before migrating to Canada
No-objection certificate allows residents to camp for up to 30 days
Charges start at Dh15 for those using the facility, which is opening after three years