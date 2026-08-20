Chocolates, live music: How Dubai Airport is welcoming returning passengers

Cheerful greetings, colourful banners and chocolates welcomed UAE residents and tourists at Dubai International Airport on Thursday morning, as the city rolled out the red carpet for travellers returning from their summer holidays.

Passengers arriving at Terminal 3 were greeted by airport staff holding up sign boards and welcoming them with gusto. "We missed you, welcome back," said one staff member, high-fiving a little girl as her family walked through the gates.

South African expat Teixeira was at the airport with her family to welcome her sister. "I have not seen my sister in over 18 months, and we were very excited to come welcome her," she told Khaleej Times.

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Her daughter had spent several minutes at a dedicated desk, carefully designing a welcome banner for her aunt using stickers and Dubai-inspired embellishments. The family posed for a selfie with airport staff before waiting patiently for their guest. When Teixeira's sister finally came through the gates, there was a lot of hugging and happy tears.

For Dubai resident Amna, returning from a holiday in Thailand, the warm welcome was exactly what she needed after a long night flight. Her children posed for photos with airport mascots.

"We are tired because of the night flight, but it is always nice to be back home in Dubai," she said. "It has been such an amazing welcome today. We are refreshed and ready to go back to school."

Dubai Airports is hosting a series of welcome back experiences at DXB, putting hospitality at the heart of the passenger journey. The experiences are taking place across multiple locations, including the baggage claim area, arrivals hall and transit areas at Terminal 3, and will continue until August 30.

Guests returning after the summer break, as well as visitors transiting through Dubai for even a few hours, can experience the warmth and care that the airport is known for.

Music, mascots and treats

At the arrivals hall, families and friends can create personalised welcome signs at the "Make Your Welcome Home Sign" station, using stickers and Dubai-inspired embellishments.

Live musicians serenade guests with traditional tunes on the oud, while mascots from Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) pose for photos with arriving passengers.

Guest experience ambassadors are also on hand, greeting travellers with welcome signs and handing out complimentary refreshments and treats.

The refreshments are courtesy of oneDXB partners, including Emirates Flight Catering, Project Chaiwala, Mirzam, Garrett Popcorn and the Emirati District.

Airport staff also handed out chocolates and water to passengers as they exited the airport, ensuring that even the smallest gestures added to the feel-good atmosphere.

For Teixeira's family, the experience was unforgettable. "The airport staff were so warm and welcoming," she said. "It made the moment even more special."