Dubai airport upgrades: DXB plans more self-service options, smoother remote departures

The airport journey of the future could involve fewer queues, fewer stops and far less time reaching for passports or boarding documents. At Dubai International (DXB), a new wave of upgrades could change how millions of passengers move, wait and depart from one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

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Facial recognition and biometrics: DXB said it will continue to evolve its biometric systems, technology that uses facial recognition to verify a passenger’s identity and reduce the need to repeatedly show passports or boarding passes. The airport already offers biometric processing at several stages of the journey, including check-in, immigration, lounge access and boarding, while Smart Gates allow eligible passengers to clear passport control by looking at a camera. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Emirates has invested Dh85 million in more than 200 biometric cameras across Terminal 3, while Dubai’s newer AI-powered Red Carpet immigration corridor at DXB can process up to 10 travellers simultaneously without them stopping to present travel documents. Passengers can complete passport control in as little as six seconds. The latest announcement signals further expansion of this increasingly touchless, document-light journey.

More self-service: DXB is also planning to expand its self-service options, building on facilities that already allow passengers at parts of the airport to check in, obtain boarding passes, print baggage tags and drop off bags without using a staffed counter. Dubai Airports has not specified what the expansion will include, but the move could allow more passengers to complete key airport processes themselves, reducing queues and time spent at traditional check-in desks.

Remote departures: Among the enhancements is what Dubai Airports calls “a new consolidated remote departures experience”, aimed at streamlining the journey for passengers whose flights depart from aircraft parked at remote stands rather than connected to the terminal by an aerobridge. At present, these passengers typically proceed through terminal boarding areas or holding lounges before being taken by bus across the apron to their aircraft. The reference to a “consolidated” experience suggests DXB is preparing to bring more of this process together in a dedicated, streamlined set-up, although Dubai Airports has not yet disclosed where it will be introduced, which terminals or airlines it will serve, or exactly how the passenger journey will change.

Easier movement through DXB: Dubai Airports said it is also introducing smarter operational systems, improving passenger flow and making targeted capacity upgrades across the airport. Technology is being deployed alongside changes to the design and functionality of key passenger areas, with a focus on making spaces easier to navigate, reducing bottlenecks and improving the comfort of waiting areas. The combined upgrades are intended to simplify journeys and give the airport greater operational flexibility.

The upgrades come as passengers increasingly embrace technology that allows them to move through airports with fewer physical documents and manual processes. IATA’s 2025 Global Passenger Survey found that 50 per cent of travellers had used facial recognition at some stage of their journey, while 74 per cent said they would share biometric data if it meant avoiding passport or boarding-pass checks.

Separately, 78 per cent wanted a single smartphone solution combining digital passports, payments and loyalty credentials to manage their journey.

DXB’s investment programme is unfolding as it recovers from a difficult first half. The airport welcomed 31.5 million passengers in the first six months of the year, down 31.3 per cent from the same period in 2025. Monthly traffic, however, increased through the second quarter, rising from 3.5 million passengers in April to 5 million in June.

Almost 50 international airlines were serving DXB by the end of June, connecting passengers to 217 destinations across 99 countries.

Dubai Airports expects the recovery to gather further momentum in the second half of the year as airline networks and frequencies return, international transfer traffic rises and the winter schedule begins, alongside Dubai’s calendar of major business, leisure and sporting events.