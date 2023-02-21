Dubai airport records 5-minute waiting time for passengers at departure passport control

This comes as DXB announced that its annual traffic exceeded 66 million passengers in 2022 — a year-on-year-growth of 127 per cent

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 11:26 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 12:02 PM

The average waiting time at Dubai International (DXB) departure passport control was less than five minutes for over 96 per cent passengers in 2022, the airport’s operator has announced.

For arrivals, the average waiting time at passport control queues was less than 13 minutes for over 95 per cent passengers.

These figures are based on average queuing times (weighted by the total number of passengers processed) captured by Dubai Airports’ real-time monitoring system.

These came as DXB announced that its annual traffic exceeded 66 million passengers in 2022 — a year-on-year-growth of 127 per cent.

DXB had earlier highlighted how its Smart Gates are speeding customers through the immigration process. The airport rolled out its ‘smart travel’ system in 2021, which enables passengers to travel without using their identification papers.

Utilising the latest biometric technology — a mix of facial and iris recognition — passengers are able to check in for their flights and complete immigration formalities without taking out any identification documents. Essentially, their faces serve as ‘passports.’

Baggage waiting times

DXB's baggage handling system processed a total of 62.2 million bags in 2022, “with a success rate of 99.8 per cent”. This translates into 2.2 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers, “an impressive performance for the world's busiest international hub”.

“In terms of baggage delivery on arrival, 92 per cent of all baggage was delivered within 45 minutes to our customers. The baggage volume in 2022 represents 86.2 per cent of the 2019 baggage volume at DXB,” the airport operator said.

The baggage delivery performance measures the time from the moment the aircraft comes to a halt on the bay to the time the bags are delivered to the reclaim carousel.

ALSO READ: