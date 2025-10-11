Dubai: Man jailed for 10 years for smuggling drugs through DXB airport

A 26-year-old man, identified in court records as A.M.A., has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of bringing a large quantity of narcotics into the UAE through Dubai International Airport.

The verdict by the Dubai Criminal Court shocked his young wife, whom he had married only months earlier, and his family, who described him as a model young man with a spotless record, strong academic achievements, and a promising career ahead.

According to case documents, the defendant arrived at Dubai Airport from an Asian country when customs officers became suspicious of his luggage during a routine inspection. A thorough search revealed a large quantity of illegal substances hidden inside false compartments of his suitcase.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Investigators said the seized amount far exceeded what could be considered for personal consumption. The man initially claimed the drugs were meant for his own use, but forensic tests and the method of concealment indicated an intent to smuggle.

The court noted that A.M.A had no prior criminal record and appeared genuinely remorseful during proceedings. However, the judges emphasised the seriousness of the offence, stating that the importation of narcotics posed a direct threat to public safety and could not be taken lightly.

The defendant was convicted of importing and possessing narcotics with intent beyond personal use and was sentenced to 10 years in jail, followed by deportation upon completion of his sentence.

Family members who attended the hearing said they were devastated by the ruling. “He was always the pride of our family — responsible, hardworking, and kind,” said a relative, describing the case as a tragic fall for a man who once had everything going for him.

Similar cases

Authorities in Dubai have repeatedly warned travellers about the country’s strict zero-tolerance policy toward drugs. Even small quantities found in possession of travellers can lead to heavy penalties, including long prison terms.

In several recent cases, Dubai courts have handed down similar sentences. In one case earlier this year, a 28-year-old Asian man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to smuggle more than 5 kilograms of crystal meth through Dubai Airport. In another incident, a European tourist received a seven-year jail term after being caught with narcotic pills hidden inside cosmetic containers.

Officials at Dubai Customs and the General Department of Anti-Narcotics regularly coordinate to tighten inspection procedures at all airport terminals, using advanced scanners, drug-sniffing dogs, and behavioural monitoring teams to detect suspicious passengers.

The authorities have urged all travellers to be fully aware of what they carry in their luggage, warning that ignorance of the law is not a valid excuse under UAE legislation.

Cautionary lesson

The court’s verdict in A.M.A’s case serves as a sobering reminder of the UAE’s uncompromising stance on narcotics. Despite his clean record and promising future, the young man’s decision to bring drugs into the country has cost him a decade of freedom and shattered the lives of those close to him.