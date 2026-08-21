Dubai Airport welcomes travellers with historic doors from Al Shindagha, Al Fahidi, Deira

Travellers arriving at Dubai International Airport are now being welcomed with recreated historic doors inspired by some of Dubai's oldest neighbourhoods.

Doors from Al Shindagha, Al Fahidi and Deira have been recreated across the airport's arrival journey as part of a new heritage experience that introduces visitors to Dubai's past before they step out into the modern city.

The 'Dubai Historic Doors' initiative began on August 20 and will run until September 7. It has been launched by Dubai Municipality in partnership with Dubai Airports and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

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One of the main displays is a recreation of the historic door of Sheikh Saeed House, which has been placed at Terminal 3 Arrivals.

The experience begins as travellers arrive at the airport and continues towards the passport control area, turning part of the arrival journey into a showcase of Dubai’s architectural history and culture.

Glimpse of old Dubai

Traditional doors were once an important feature of homes, markets and neighbourhoods across old Dubai. The new displays take inspiration from historic areas such as Al Shindagha, Al Fahidi and Deira, which continue to preserve some of the emirate’s best-known heritage buildings and streets.

The idea is to give travellers an early glimpse of Dubai’s history and traditions while they pass through one of the city’s busiest gateways.

Dubai Municipality said the initiative also reflects the traditional Emirati idea of hospitality, where doors were not simply architectural features but also symbols of welcome.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said that Dubai’s historic architecture remains an important part of the emirate’s identity.

“In Emirati heritage, doors are more than architectural elements. They are enduring symbols of welcome and hospitality,” he said.

He added that bringing the doors to Dubai International Airport allows the city to showcase its heritage in a modern public space while welcoming people from around the world.

First impression of the city

Officials said the airport was chosen because it is one of the first places millions of visitors experience when they arrive in Dubai.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai, said that a visitor's impression of Dubai begins from the moment they arrive.

He said, "Entry points such as airports can offer more than fast procedures and services, and can also help visitors understand the city’s identity, history and culture."

Majed Al Joker, chief operating officer of Dubai Airports, said the initiative gives travellers another way to discover Dubai while moving through the airport.

"DXB is not only a major transport hub but also a gateway to the city, giving arriving passengers their first introduction to Dubai," he said.

The initiative is also aimed at encouraging visitors to explore Dubai’s historic districts and cultural landmarks during their stay.