Dubai airport’s new 'Click and Travel' service explained: What travelers need to know

Imagine reaching passport control at Dubai airport and, instead of walking up to a fixed counter, the immigration officer comes to you, phone in hand, ready to process your immigration and send you on your way with just a click.

That is the idea behind Click & Travel, a new service officially launched by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) on September 7.

The mobile system uses biometric verification, facial recognition, electronic passport reading, and automated checks to let officers complete immigration procedures using handheld devices.

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The service has already been tested on thousands of passengers and is designed to speed up processing while giving airport teams greater flexibility in handling passenger flows.

But who can use it, how does it work, and does it replace the existing smart gates?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is 'Click and Travel'?

'Click and Travel' is a mobile passport-control service that allows immigration officers to complete passengers’ arrival and departure procedures using mobile devices.

Instead of passengers always approaching a fixed immigration counter, the officer can take the device directly to the traveler.

The system connects securely to official databases and gives officers access to the information needed to complete the immigration process.

The service officially launched on September 7 after trial phases at Dubai International Airport.

How does 'Click and Travel' work?

The process combines several technologies.

Depending on the passenger and procedure, the mobile device can use biometric verification or read an electronic passport. Facial recognition and automated pre-checks are also part of the system.

Once the officer verifies the passenger’s information, they can complete the relevant arrival or departure procedure through the device.

The system is connected to official databases through a secure network, allowing officers to access passenger information while remaining mobile.

How long does the process take?

A transaction takes approximately 12 to 15 seconds, according to GDRFA Dubai.

The authority said the service processed 31,373 passengers during its trial period, giving officials an opportunity to test the technology and its operational performance before the official launch.

Who can use the new service?

'Click and Travel' is available to:

UAE nationals

UAE residents

GCC nationals

Visitors

The service can be used for both arrival and departure procedures at Dubai’s airports.

Does this mean passengers no longer need to go to immigration counters?

Not necessarily. The new system adds a mobile option to the existing passport-control infrastructure rather than simply removing fixed immigration counters.

The main difference is that officers can now take the passport-control process to passengers when required.

This gives airport teams more flexibility in how and where they process passengers.

Does 'Click and Travel' replace Dubai’s smart gates?

No. 'Click and Travel' is another tool within Dubai’s wider system of technology-enabled immigration services.

Dubai International Airport already uses smart gates and automated passport-control systems. The new service adds a mobile capability, allowing officers to process passengers away from a traditional fixed counter when necessary.

Why is the service being introduced?

The aim is to make passenger processing faster and more flexible, especially when airports need to manage high passenger volumes or adjust how passengers move through the terminal.

By moving the passport-control function from a fixed location to a mobile device, officers can respond more flexibly to passenger flows.

The system can also reduce the need for a fixed counter when mobile processing is more practical.

Can children and People of Determination use the service?

Yes. One advantage of the mobile system is that officers can take the device to passengers who may need additional assistance.

This includes children and People of Determination, who may otherwise find it more convenient not to approach a traditional immigration counter.

The officer can bring the mobile device to the passenger and complete the required procedure there.

What happens after the immigration procedure?

Once the passport-control process is complete, the passenger can continue directly to the next stage of the journey.

For departing passengers, that means moving on to security screening.

Arriving passengers can then proceed to customs and the next stage of their journey.

When was 'Click and Travel' first tested?

The service was not introduced overnight.

The first trial began in October 2025 at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3, initially focusing on families.

A second phase began in May 2026, expanding the trial to all Dubai airport terminals and different traveler categories.

Following the trial period, GDRFA Dubai officially launched the service on September 7, 2026.

What does this mean for travelers?

For passengers, the main change is not that they have to learn a new procedure or download a new application.

Instead, Click & Travel changes how immigration officers can deliver the service.

Rather than requiring every passenger to approach a fixed counter, the officer can use a secure mobile device to complete the procedure wherever the passenger is being processed.

The broader aim is to reduce waiting times, improve passenger movement through the airport and create a more flexible travel experience.

What is the bigger picture?

Click & Travel is part of Dubai’s wider push to redesign government services around technology and make procedures more seamless.

The service was developed in cooperation with Dubai Airports, Emirates and other stakeholders involved in passenger processing.