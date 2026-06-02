Dubai Airport completes Terminal 1 bridge upgrade before busy travel period

Dubai Airports has completed a major upgrade of the Terminal 1 bridge at Dubai International Airport, increasing capacity by 20 per cent while keeping operations running smoothly during one of the airport’s busiest periods.

The bridge had reached its operational limits, making expansion essential to support growing passenger movement through the terminal. Dubai Airports said the project was delivered in a live airport environment, with careful planning to ensure the guest journey remained seamless.

The upgrade included the overnight installation of major steel spans and tightly managed road closures during off-peak hours to minimise disruption.

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According to Dubai Airports, the project involved widening one of the key access roads leading to Terminal 1 from three lanes to four, increasing stacking capacity at an important approach route to the terminal.

The airport operator said the work was completed in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP).

In a video shared on social media, Graeme Pollock, head of programme (Terminal) at Dubai Airports, said the project was delivered in just eight months.

“Major steel sections of up to 42 metres were transported and installed overnight, with road closures limited to tightly controlled off-peak windows,” said Pollock.

He added that every phase of the project required coordination between Dubai Airports, RTA, Dubai Police, DAEP, service partners and landside teams.

Pollock said all critical works were completed while the airport remained fully operational during one of its busiest travel periods. “This is the kind of work that keeps access to DXB reliable and future-ready, even as demand continues to grow,” he said.

In the post on X, Dubai Airports said: “The project as a demonstration of what can be achieved through collaboration, precision and a guest-first approach, while supporting the future of travel through improved airport infrastructure.”