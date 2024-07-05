E-Paper

Dubai: Airport announces restrictions for non-passengers amid travel rush

DXB reveals peak periods; busiest day and weekend ahead of the summer vacation

Sahim Salim
Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 5:05 PM

Airport authorities have announced some restrictions for non-passengers as Dubai International (DXB) gears up for the summer vacation travel rush from July 6 to 17. Schools in the UAE remain closed in July and August, making it the most popular time of the year for families to travel.

As was the case ahead of the Eid Al Adha travel rush, only passengers will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods. Authorities advised those dropping passengers to the airport to exchange their farewells at home.


Additionally, access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only.

DXB will see a “significant increase” in traffic from July 6 to 17, with an anticipated total of 3.3 million guests arriving and departing through its terminals. During this period, 914,000 travellers are expected to fly out of DXB.

Traffic will peak over the weekend of July 12-14, when DXB is set to welcome 840,000 passengers, marking the busiest weekend. July 13 is projected to be the single busiest day, with 286,000 travellers expected. On average, the airport will handle approximately 274,000 travellers daily during the peak period.

Flydubai passengers are advised to arrive at least four hours prior to departure, while those flying with other airlines should arrive at DXB “no earlier than three hours” before their scheduled departure time.

This summer is forecast to be exceptionally busy, with travel provider dnata reporting a 35 per cent increase in bookings for international travel across July and August, compared to the same months last year.

Emirates Airline earlier told passengers to plan for extra traffic on the roads leading to the airport.

Dubai Airports, which operates DXB, advised travellers: “Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3 to avoid road congestion.

“We advise all travellers to allow extra time for check-in, security screening, and boarding processes to ensure a smooth journey.”

Other travel tips from the airport operator include:

  • Familiarise yourself with your airline's baggage allowance and packing regulations. Avoid last-minute surprises by checking in advance.
  • Save time at security screening by being prepared. Place metal items— watch, jewellery, mobile phone, coins, belt— in your hand luggage and follow the directed guidelines for carrying liquids, aerosols, and gels.
  • Families with children over 12 can expedite the passport control process by using smart gates.
  • Remember to pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage.

