Dubai airport issues advisory as peak travel season begins, over 10 million passengers expected

Dubai Airports on Thursday said more than 10 million passengers are expected to travel through Dubai International Airport (DXB) until the end of the year, advising travellers to plan their travel accordingly.

Starting November 27 till December 31, 2025, it said the number of passengers passing through the airport will peak during the weekends and the UAE National Day Holidays.

It said early lift begins with the UAE National Day long weekend, with daily totals averaging over 294,000, before accelerating into December, which is expected to welcome more than 8.7 million guests and stand as DXB’s busiest month yet on record.

According to the world’s busiest international airport, daily passenger numbers are expected to exceed the 300,000-mark during December, with December 20 likely to be the busiest day with 303,000 guests.

It noted that both arrivals and departures will see a heavy flow of passengers during the peak travel season.

“Outbound travel dominates in the days leading up to the National Day break, as residents take advantage of the long weekend. Mid-December, the rhythm shifts again and inbound travel rises sharply, driven by Dubai’s vibrant and rich festive calendar,” it said.

On November 14, Dubai carrier Emirates also issued an advisory ahead of peak travel season, asking passengers to check‑in early and ensure they have all the relevant documents ready for check‑in to avoid any delays.

“Customers starting their journey in Dubai are requested to arrive at least three hours before their departure. Emirates encourages customers to consider using the Dubai Metro to avoid airport road congestion,” it said.

Here's how you can arrive in time to avoid missing your flight:

If you’re flying with Emirates, use the airline’s convenient home, early and self-service check-in facilities as well as a city check-in option at ICD Brookfield Place in the DIFC area in Dubai.

Arrive no earlier than three hours before the scheduled departure time. Use online check-in where available to save time.

Families with children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.

Emirates First and Business Class guests departing from Terminal 3 can use the 'Red Carpet' Smart Tunnel for a quick, document-free passport check.

Be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination you’re travelling to and be prepared with all the necessary travel documents.

Properly pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage.

Say your goodbyes at home, as only passengers will be allowed inside the terminals during peak periods.

Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport’s Terminals 1 and 3. Metro operating times are generally extended during festive holidays and peak periods at DXB.

Enhanced support is available for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes, discreet assistance for guests wearing Sunflower Lanyards from trained staff, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in DXB Terminal 2.

Stay informed on flight and gate updates with DXB Express Maps, the wayfinding platform that helps you navigate the airport with a quick QR code scan and search.