Dubai to issue villa construction permits in minutes using new AI system

Building permits for private and investment villas in Dubai could soon be issued in minutes rather than days under a new artificial intelligence system being developed by Dubai Municipality that will assess applications and issue licences without human intervention.

The AI-powered system will read submitted architectural drawings and supporting documents, check them against the Dubai Building Code and technical requirements, and make an automated decision on whether an application meets the required standards.

It will initially cover building permit applications for all private and investment villas submitted by engineering consultancy firms across Dubai.

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The system will carry out checks across several areas, including plot planning requirements, architectural designs, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, and structural safety and building stability. It will also cross-check information across drawings and supporting documents and automatically generate building card information.

Applicants will be able to use the system to conduct compliance checks before submitting their designs and receive an immediate decision on their permit application. Where changes or additional information are required, the system will provide feedback and guidance.

Dubai Municipality said the system is intended to reduce the need for manual reviews, with technical teams handling exceptional cases and focusing on more complex work.

The project will be developed and rolled out over 26 weeks in three stages.

The first phase will involve developing and testing the AI agent across multiple engineering disciplines to determine compliance with the Dubai Building Code. A pilot will then be conducted with selected engineering consultancy firms to test the system in a live environment and gather feedback.

The final phase will see the system rolled out for all eligible private and investment villa permit applications and fully integrated with the Build in Dubai platform.

Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the initiative was designed to use AI to redesign government services rather than simply improve existing processes.

The automated permit system is expected to speed up approvals, improve the consistency of technical checks and generate more accurate data for planning and decision-making, the municipality said.

The initiative is part of Dubai Municipality’s broader push to digitise the building sector and use AI to accelerate government procedures.