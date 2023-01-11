Dubai: Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 28th edition of Duphat 2023

By Web Desk Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 8:47 PM

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today inaugurated the 28th edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceutical Technologies Conference and Exhibition – otherwise known as Duphat 2023. The three-day event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre is expected to draw more than 26,000 visitors and participants from 82 countries.

The opening event was attended by: Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC and Executive Chairman of Duphat; Dr. Ali Al Sayed Hussain, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at the Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of Duphat; and Nasser Khalifa Al Badour, Assistant Undersecretary and Director of Dubai Medical District. Following the inauguration, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed toured the exhibition which displays some of the most advanced products and technologies in the pharmaceutical industry.

The largest-ever edition of Duphat, the 2023 event has brought together more than 1,100 exhibiting companies. The event features 112 conference lectures and 15 workshops delivered by 140 experts and specialists. Duphat has attracted a large participation from the student community and universities. A total of 330 posters will display the latest breakthroughs in pharmaceutical and medical research at the event.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani said: “Duphat 2023 is set to break all prior records this year in terms of attendance, participation, and size. The pharmaceutical industry in the UAE and the region is seeing a series of innovative breakthroughs that are bringing a range of medical benefits, while also opening new business opportunities.

Over the years, Duphat has served as a major platform for diverse stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry to launch new products, learn about new technologies and developments, acquire new scientific knowledge and network with their peers in the sector. The record participation in the event reflects Dubai’s emergence as a major global hub for both the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Dr. Ali Al Sayed said: “The rising demand for healthcare from a growing population and the rapid development of the healthcare system have made the pharmaceutical sector a vital player in the economy. The Duphat Conference and Exhibition provides a forum for sharing advanced knowledge and expertise that can help enhance the skills needed to accelerate growth in an evolving industry.”

Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Haleon to participate

Some of the largest and most influential companies in the industry including international powerhouses Pfizer, AstraZeneca, GSK, Gilead, Julphar, Axios, Haleon, AbbVie and Lilly are participating in the event.

Also participating in the event is Julphar, one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in the Middle East and Africa. Julphar operates 12 internationally accredited manufacturing facilities across the world and operates in 37 countries on five continents. This year, Duphat has also attracted the participation of 25 companies from Turkey, and features large Polish and Chinese pavilions.

The Middle East and Africa pharmaceutical market was forecast to surpass $42 billion in value in 2022, with a projected CAGR of around 8 per cent. Major global events such as Duphat, which bring together industry leaders and decision-makers to network and collaborate, are vital to accelerating the growth of the sector.

Duphat 2023 is also hosting the Pharma Business Hub, which enables key decision-makers, potential buyers, suppliers, and manufacturers in the pharma sector to conduct pre-arranged one-to-one B2B meetings with top exhibitors to explore collaboration. The event will support stakeholders in tapping new opportunities for business growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

