Dubai Aerospace Enterprise sees revenue growth to $679.2 million in H1 2024

Dubai cybersecurity experts say strict adherence of copyright is most vital for protection from hackers
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has reported its financial results for the first half of 2024, logging a year-on-year revenue increase to US$679.2 million.
Meanwhile, DAE's profit before tax rose 22.7 percent year-on-year to $154.3 million in H1 2024, with pre-tax return on equity reaching 11 per cent.
Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, "The continued strength of demand for both leased aircraft and airframe maintenance can be seen in both the growth of our top line revenue and profitability and in improvements to our margins and returns. We continue to demonstrate exemplary financial prudence, including our rock-solid commitments to capital adequacy and our exceptional liquidity of US$4.9 billion, which contributed to recent upgrades to our long-term credit ratings from both Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"The trading market remains a robust channel for buying and selling aircraft. We are actively evaluating acquisitions and divestments of aircraft portfolios. We expect the second half of 2024 to be an active period."
ALSO READ:
Dubai cybersecurity experts say strict adherence of copyright is most vital for protection from hackers
It was the highest-ever recovery made, taking the team three days from bottleneck to base camp to retrieve the body
Numerous studies have shown that petting and cuddling with animals can have positive effects on people’s health
The US Federal Reserve said it had made 'some further progress' in its inflation fight
This is the worst tragedy to have hit the state since the 2018 floods which killed over 400 people
From September 1, the airline will offer more than 2,600 additional weekly seats to and from the island
The nation also emphasises the importance of exercising maximum restraint and wisdom to avoid risks and the expansion of the conflict
The under-construction mall's annual revenues will be used to cover the expenses of about 50 mosques in Dubai that do not have access to endowments