3 crashes in 3 months: UAE experts demand harsh penalties for drivers stopping on roads

Experts in the UAE are calling for more awareness and education of drivers about the dangers of stopping in the middle of the road. This comes as twenty-five people were injured after a collision between a vehicle and three buses on Jebel Ali Road on Saturday after a bus stopped in the middle of the road due to a technical fault.

Thomas Edelmann, founder of RoadSafetyUAE, insists that speculating about the sudden stopping of a vehicle is not enough.

“Authorities must properly identify the reasons of each and every such incident to understand where the problem lies,” he told Khaleej Times. “Is it a total sudden technical failure? Is it that the involved motorists do not know what to do in a situation like that? Or are they not educated in what to do in such circumstances?"

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Saturday’s incident is the third major accident in the last three months due to the same reason.

In May, one person was killed and 19 others injured when a truck crashed into a bus which was stopped on the road due to a technical fault. Seven people were killed and nine injured in a deadly crash on Emirates Road in June when the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a truck that was stopped on the road.

Importance of forensic analysis

Thomas stressed the importance of a detailed forensic analysis of the vehicles involved to understand why they broke down. He argued that technical issues rarely occur without warning. "There is no such instance where a vehicle suddenly stops, unless there is no fuel, for example," he explained.

"Normally, there is a build-up to a vehicle breaking down. So, warning systems go on for a while, and the driver should be aware of what is faulty about his vehicle.”

He stated that the critical question was whether drivers are properly trained to recognise these warning signs and take action before the vehicle stalls on the road. He called on companies to provide proper training and education to commercial drivers.

Steve Burnell, CEO of STS Group, the UAE’s largest school bus operator, echoed the need for a multi-layered approach to safety. "Vehicle engineering, maintenance and technology are fundamental, but they are only part of the equation," he said. "Professional drivers, supported by robust operational processes and a strong safety culture, play a critical role in keeping passengers safe."

He said that STS invests heavily in driver training, defensive driving programmes, and fatigue management to ensure their drivers can anticipate hazards and respond safely when the unexpected happens.

Call for harsher penalties

Dubai Police has repeatedly warned motorists against stopping in the middle of the road, saying the violation is among the leading causes of serious accidents that can result in deaths and severe injuries.

Stopping on the road without justification carries a fine of Dh1,000 and six traffic points. In the event of a genuine breakdown, drivers are instructed to head for the nearest exit or, if immobile, to immediately call 999.

However, some experts believe that existing penalties are not enough. "Unfortunately, some people in this country only listen when they are facing the stick," Thomas stated. "In these instances, the utmost harsh penalties must be basically levied against offenders, and that this must be super super harsh because they are actively endangering the lives of innocent people."

What to do in case of a vehicle breakdown

According to a guide shared by Road Safety UAE, here are some things to do if a vehicle breaks down on the road: