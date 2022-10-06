Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road: Huge traffic congestion reported

The ruler, Dr Sheikh Sultan, directed authorities to build the facility to serve the beachgoers
A traffic accident has been reported on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Dubai World Trade Centre, after the Umm Al Sheif exit.
The lineup of cars extends from the Crowne Plaza Hotel until the Karama underpass.
Another accident has also been reported on Al Marsa Road, next to the exit leading to First Al Khail Road.
Dubai Police have requested the public to exercise caution near both sites and take alternative routes if necessary.
The programme, announced by the DHA, is scheduled to begin this month
With COP 27 taking place in Egypt this year and COP 28 happening in Dubai next year, conversations about renewable energy must take centre stage
The American basketball legend to promote events that will be aired over the next five months
Powered by renewable energy, these boats allow tourists to take a scenic ride across the city
"I will remain passionate about scientific research and discovery in this important field," says Shamma Eisa Al Neyadi
The initiative is part of a company's campaign to help Abu Dhabi achieve its goal of minimising plastic use
Gitex Technology Week 2022 will be held from October 10 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre