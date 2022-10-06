Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road: Huge traffic congestion reported

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution near the site and take alternate routes

Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 3:11 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 3:49 PM

A traffic accident has been reported on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Dubai World Trade Centre, after the Umm Al Sheif exit.

The lineup of cars extends from the Crowne Plaza Hotel until the Karama underpass.

Another accident has also been reported on Al Marsa Road, next to the exit leading to First Al Khail Road.

Dubai Police have requested the public to exercise caution near both sites and take alternative routes if necessary.

