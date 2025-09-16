  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: Accident on Umm Suqeim St causes traffic on September 16

Police have warned motorists to exercise caution and to take alternative routes

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 7:23 AM

Revealed: UAE’s 'most distrusted profession', according to latest survey

Dubai tenants get 1 month's free rent, better deals as landlords adjust to rising supply

Returning to work after long break? UAE women told to upskill to close career gaps

Some morning commutes on Tuesday, September 16, might face some difficulties as Dubai Police have issued an alert about an accident.

The accident, which happened at an intersection on Umm Suqeim Street, has caused congestion in the area.

Authorities have asked motorists to exercise caution and to take alternative routes to their destinations this morning.