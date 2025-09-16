Dubai: Accident on Umm Suqeim St causes traffic on September 16

Some morning commutes on Tuesday, September 16, might face some difficulties as Dubai Police have issued an alert about an accident.

The accident, which happened at an intersection on Umm Suqeim Street, has caused congestion in the area.

#TrafficUpdate | A traffic #Accident is currently causing congestion on Umm Suqeim St intersection, opposite Dubai Police Academy. Please exercise caution and use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/GekniXUXXl — Dubai PoliceØ´Ø±Ø·Ø© Ø¯Ø¨Ù (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 16, 2025

Authorities have asked motorists to exercise caution and to take alternative routes to their destinations this morning.