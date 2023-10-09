UAE

Dubai: Accident on major road causes traffic jam; police warn motorists

Motorists are advised to remain careful and maintain their safety

by

Web Desk

Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 7:17 PM

The Dubai Police warned motorists of an accident on a major road in the emirate on Monday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority said the accident took place on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road before Al Maktoum Airport roundabout.

Drivers are to expect traffic in the concerned area, which is headed towards Sharjah.

Motorists are advised to remain careful and maintain their safety.

