Dubai: Two injured after driver loses control of lorry, crashes into bus stop

A serious traffic accident took place on Al Nahda Street in Dubai, opposite the metro station, when a vehicle suddenly veered off course and the driver lost control.

The lorry crashed into a bus stop, injuring two people inside. One victim sustained severe injuries, while the other suffered moderate injuries. Both were quickly transported to the hospital for treatment.

Brig Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that the Operations Room received a tip-off about the incident, prompting traffic patrols to be dispatched to the scene to secure the area and manage traffic.

“Experts from the Traffic Accidents Department also arrived to conduct a technical assessment and gather evidence, collaborating with rescue and ambulance teams to efficiently transport the injured and clear the damaged vehicle and debris from the site,” he added.

Brig Bin Suwaidan noted that the accident temporarily disrupted traffic on Al Nahda Street. “However, traffic patrols swiftly redirected vehicles to alternative routes to minimise congestion and restore a smooth traffic flow,” he continued.

He highlighted the importance of drivers adhering to traffic laws and staying alert on the road, noting that sudden lane changes remain one of the leading causes of serious accidents. He also urged motorists to conduct regular vehicle inspections to ensure roadworthiness and safeguard their own safety, as well as that of other road users.

Brig. Bin Suwaidan reaffirmed that Dubai Police is actively running awareness campaigns to improve traffic safety among drivers, aiming to reduce risky behaviors that could lead to serious accidents. He urged everyone to act responsibly and drive with caution, particularly in busy areas and around bus stops and metro stations.