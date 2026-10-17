'Left my scientific researcher job': Dubai academy pays content creators while they train

For Renata Reschetizka, a scientific researcher in geothermal energy, pursuing a career in filmmaking meant leaving her job. She quit soon after applying to the Beautiful Destinations Academy so she could spend three months training in Dubai.

The Academy, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, pays creators while they train. Four content creators told Khaleej Times how that time helped them improve their films, work with mentors and think about where to take their careers next.

Time to focus on filmmaking

Renata had spent two years developing her filmmaking skills before joining the Academy. In Dubai, she said that she learned how choices about shots, framing and editing could help an audience understand a story. She also became more confident working on set when plans changed.

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Her next step is to build her own creative business. She hopes to make films for brands and tourism boards that want to tell stories about places and people.

For travel content creator Mira de Winter, being paid during training meant she could take a break from the freelance jobs she relied on to pay her bills. She said that taking on more work had left her with less time to develop as a filmmaker.

“Being paid during the Academy meant I could stop taking on work just to get by,” she said. For three months, she could focus on learning, creating and deciding what kind of films she wanted to make.

Mira said that the experience changed how she plans a video. Before picking up her camera, she now asks what story she wants to tell and what she wants viewers to feel. She hopes to continue building her own business and work with destinations, hotels and brands.

Different plans after Dubai

Jimmie Lin Stollmeier joined the Academy while working as a creative at a ski resort in Utah. He plans to return to that job, bringing back what he learned about editing, timing, music and colour. He said that being paid while he learned gave him room to experiment and improve his work.

Julian Stollmeier came from an automotive filmmaking background. During the programme, he changed the way he edits; he now starts with music and builds the images around its rhythm. He said that he wants to grow his business beyond his current client base in German-speaking Europe and take on more international work, including projects with tourism boards.

The four creators also said that spending three months in Dubai changed what they chose to film. Renata became more interested in the people and communities behind the city’s familiar images, while Jimmie found a slower side of Dubai through the people he met. Mira said that she began to see more stories in its neighbourhoods and everyday life.

“I came here thinking I was going to create stories about Dubai,” Mira said. “I’m leaving feeling like I’ve actually become part of one.”