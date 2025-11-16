Dubai, Abu Dhabi's Pottery Barn, West Elm stores set to shut doors in December

Two popular household retail stores in the UAE, Pottery Barn and West Elm, will be closing their UAE locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with customers receiving “farewell” messages.

A call centre executive confirmed to Khaleej Times that the last day of operations for its Dubai Hills Mall branch is set for December 8, while Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall and Al Maryah Island will shut down on December 25.

Earlier this year, Williams-Sonoma, Inc's brands, West Elm, Pottery Barn, and Pottery Barn Kids, began winding down operations in the region, closing their Dubai Mall branch in July and ceasing operations in Bahrain in March.

West Elm shared a farewell message with customers: "With a heavy heart, we announce the closing of our West Elm store at Dubai Hills Mall. From modern furniture to inspiring designs that transformed your homes, it's been an incredible journey. Thank you for making us a part of your lives."

Pottery Barn also sent similar messages. To "say goodbye", the stores are reportedly holding sales that go up to 80 per cent off everything in locations set to close in December; the Dubai Mall closure was also preceded by last-minute discounts.

The brands announced that they were closing down, but did not provide a specific reason for the closure. Khaleej Times has reached out for comment.

In the Middle East, all three retail centres are operated by Alshaya Group, who also operates several other global brands in the region.