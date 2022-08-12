Dubai: 946 inmates benefit from rehabilitation programmes in 2022

Photography workshops, 3D modelling courses, computer courses, are a few of the courses made available to them

Fri 12 Aug 2022, 2:16 PM

The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments of the Dubai Police educated, trained, and rehabilitated 946 inmates during the first half of 2022, in an endeavour to rehabilitate inmates and provide them with requisite skills and abilities to start a new life after serving their time.

Major General Ali Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai, reaffirmed the department's keenness on rehabilitating inmates, developing their educational and occupational capabilities, strengthening their faith, and reviving their spirits to abolish the barrier of fear when going back to their community after the completion of their sentence.

Maj-Gen Al Shamali explained that the Department of Inmates Education and Training, at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, had four sections:

The Educational Programmes Section, which provides educational facilities, courses, and materials to inmates wishing to complete their education at all stages and specialisations.

The Religious Programmes Section focuses on spreading religious awareness through lectures, seminars, courses and workshops for memorising the Holy Qur’an.

The third section is the Sports Programmes Section, which organises sports activities and competitions throughout the year and provides inmates with annual TV subscriptions to all local, Arab and international tournaments and leagues.

Finally, the Occupational Training Section helps inmates learn vocational and technical skills that could help them land jobs once released.

Major Muhammad Abdullah Al Obaidly, Director of Inmates Education and Training Department, said that the programmes featured photography workshops, 3D modelling courses, the English and Arabic arts festivals, computer courses, Arabic language courses, Reading Clubs, the Ramadan Sports Tournament, and many others.

