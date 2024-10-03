E-Paper

Dubai: Want to own a V96 licence plate? RTA to auction 90 special numbers on October 12

Registration of bidders starts on Monday, October 7, and bidding will take place at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

A Staff Reporter
Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 4:13 PM

Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 4:15 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will hold its 116th open auction on October 12, with fancy number plates AA17 and V96 toping a collection of 90 special vehicle licensing plates, ranging from two to five digits.

Special plates on offer bear AA, L, N, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z codes. Registration of bidders starts on Monday, October 7, and bidding will take place at Jumeirah Beach Hotel on October 12, starting at 4pm.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

RTA said interested bidders can register for the auction through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), the Dubai Drive app, or any of RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha. Seats are limited at the bidding hall, and priority will be given to registered bidders. Pre-registration is recommended, but registration will also be available at the venue.

The sale of number plates is subject to a five per cent VAT. Each bidder must have a traffic file in Dubai and submit a security cheque of Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders must also pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120.

A Staff Reporter

