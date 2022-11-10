Dubai: 7-year-old who nearly died in Syrian war defies odds to be crowned Arab reading champion

Ceremony features reading from Sheikh Mohammed's book 'My Story' in which he writes about his mother

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 7:14 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 7:49 PM

When she was only 6 months old, Sham Al Bakoor was with her father in a car in Syria when a missile hit the car. Her father died in the incident, but she survived. Today, Sham from the city of Aleppo, has defied all odds and has been crowned the Arab reading champion 2022 beating 22.27 million participants.

“I love reading because there’s so much that you can learn so that we can be successful. I invite all children to take part in this competition because it is very rewarding,” said Sham, after the final ceremony which took place at the Dubai Opera. She read 70 books for the competition.

When answering a question from the jury about which books she read more than once she said: “Reading a book three times is better than three books being read only once. A book that should be read repeatedly is one which talks about the life of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) because of the teachings in it which we can learn and apply in our lives.”

Her mother, Manal Mattar, made sure that she instils a sense of ambition in her daughter. “I wanted her to grow up strong so that she would never be overcome with sadness. I wanted her to know that she is unique,” she said, adding that she wanted her to be successful in whatever path she chooses to follow.

“I want her to have an impact in whatever she does in life,” said Manal.

The ceremony of the Arab Reading Challenge (ARC), the first to be held in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“We concluded today the Arab Reading Challenge. A competition in which 22 million students from 44 countries took part, each reading 50 books during the academic year. The winner this year is Sham Al Bakoor from our beloved Syria. Syria the land of civilization, language, culture. Syria the land of science, scholars and history,” the Dubai Ruler tweeted.

"The Arab Reading Challenge is a challenge to build a civilisation that starts from minds that are enlightened through books. It's a challenge for us all to follow the first divine instruction: 'read'. Our goal is to have a reader in every house. We cannot build a better future for our Arab youth without reading and knowledge," he said in another tweet.

Other awards

During the ceremony, three other awards were announced. Mokhtar Gazoulit school from Morocco bagged The Best School Award, after being selected from among 92,583 participating schools. The Outstanding Supervisor award was given to Nour Al Jabbour from Jordan who was selected out of 126,061 supervisors and the Community Champions Award, recognising a reading champion from students living in non-Arab countries was given to Nada Al Sattari, 13, a Palestinian living in Belgium.

Nada said that she didn’t expect to win: “I’m so grateful! When they called out my name, I thought I was in my dream, I didn’t believe it. When I get back to Belgium, I want to support the building of a school called “The Dream” to support the teaching of Arabic in a fun way. I also want to support the refurbishing of my grandfather’s library in Palestine.”

The ceremony included a reading by Maryam Amjoun, the winner of the Arab Reading Challenge 2018 competition, from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s book “My Story” in which he writes about his mother Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan.

Egyptian singer Abu and young singer Mustafa Kadoura sang a special song titled ‘Reading is Light’ while Palestinian singer Mohammad Assaf sang a song titled ‘Read and Challenge Illiteracy’. The ceremony also included a video medley compilation of Arab national anthems sung by several Arab artists.

The sixth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge – the biggest in its history - has witnessed a 536% growth in the number of participating students in comparison to its first edition. The competition, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, offers a prize of Dh1 million for the Best School, Dh500,000 for the first champion, Dh300,000 for the Outstanding Supervisor, and Dh100,000 for the Community Champion.

