Dubai: 7 winners to become millionaires as Dh50-million worth prizes announced at DSF

Photos: Supplied

With its rich history of extraordinary prizes and incredible moments that has always captivated dreamers, the annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has announced incredible prizes to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

This year's season will see seven winners becoming millionaires and offer countless mega prizes worth a total of Dh50 million in citywide grand raffles and retail promotions.

Take a look at the raffles and promotions here:

The DSF VISA DIB Millionaire

This raffle will run until January 12 and it brings an opportunity to win an incredible prize of Dh1 million by spending just Dh500 using a DIB Visa Debit or Credit Card at participating DSF stores, and the entries are unlimited.

The DSF Mega Raffle

Running until January 12, it delivers a chance to win big rewards throughout the festival, with a winner announced every day. Spectacular prizes include the keys to brand-new Nissan models such as the X-Trail, Xterra, Kicks, Altima, or Safari, along with Dh100,000 in cash.

Tickets, priced at just Dh100, will be available at Enoc service stations, ZOOM stores, Global Village, and select kiosks across the city. Every ticket holder will also be entered into an exclusive weekly draw for the grand prize, a luxurious Nissan Patrol

Rewards programme Tickit will also be crowning 30 DSF Golden Tickit winners until January 12, each taking home Dh10,000. To win, shoppers simply need to link their Visa or MasterCard Debit or Credit Cards to the app and shop with partners to enter the draw. Participating destinations include City Walk, Dubai Hills Mall and JBR, or with brands such as Decathlon, Virgin Megastore, Jumeirah restaurants and Roxy cinemas.

Dh1 million in cash

This DSF, the ultimate prize of Dh1 million in cash will be offered to one lucky shopper at Majid Al Futtaim Malls until January 12. Customers who spend Dh300 at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, or City Centre Deira and scan receipts on the SHARE Rewards app can enter the draw.

The Modesh & Blue Millionaire

Running until January 12, this draw is offering shoppers the chance to win one million BLUE Rewards, equivalent to Dh10,000, every day during DSF, when spending Dh300 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Emirates Skywards Everyday

Skywards Millionaire Prize draw offers an incredible chance to become a Miles Millionaire until January 16. Participants will automatically enter a prize draw when making a purchase with a Skywards Everyday partner, with additional entry for every Dh100 spent. With bi-weekly raffle draws, 10 winners will earn 30,000 Miles and one lucky member will win one million Miles each time.

Enoc

Enoc shoppers who purchase a Winner Pack for just Dh10 will get the chance to win Dh10,000 daily, Dh1,500 Tahani gift cards, or even a Nissan car. Those who spend Dh25 at ZOOM, Dh50 at AutoPro, or purchase a VIP service at Tasjeel will enter into draws for Dh100,000 daily, Dh1,500 Tahani gift cards, or a Nissan car. Additional prizes include Dh50,000 in cash, courtesy of Dream Dubai. Buying a Winner Pack triples the chances of winning.

Emax