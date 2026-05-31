Dubai residents completed 628 million RTA transactions digitally in 2025

Customers completed more than 628 million transactions through RTA's digital channels in 2025, as the authority recorded growth in the use of online transport and mobility services.

The authority said that transactions completed through its digital platforms grew by 13 per cent compared to the previous year, while revenue generated through digital channels reached Dh5.3 billion, marking a 20.6 per cent increase.

RTA offers 105 digital services through six channels, with digital adoption reaching 96 per cent. Customer happiness with RTA services stood at 98 per cent during the year.

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Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the results reflect Dubai's progress in digital transformation and the growing reliance on smart services.

He said RTA is moving beyond simply digitising services and is now developing an integrated digital ecosystem powered by data and artificial intelligence.

“RTA is moving ahead with expanding digital services and adopting the latest artificial intelligence technologies to deliver outstanding services to customers,” said Al Tayer.

He added that the next phase will focus on greater use of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and emerging technologies to make services more proactive and seamless.

One of the strongest areas of growth came from RTA’s mobile applications. The authority said usage of services through smart apps increased by more than 40 per cent year-on-year.

Active users of the RTA Dubai app exceeded 1.2 million in 2025. Annual visits to RTA’s apps rose to 68 million, a jump of 144 per cent compared to 2024.

Journey-planning and enquiry requests through the apps also increased significantly, reaching 48 million requests during the year, up 48 per cent from the previous year.

To improve customer experience, RTA launched 18 new services through the RTA Dubai app and continued enhancing the S’hail app, which combines multiple transport services and travel planning tools in a single platform.

The authority also expanded digital services through other channels. Its website, which offers 103 services, recorded 11 million transactions and achieved a customer happiness rating of 96 per cent. New online services included payment of advertising signboard fines, contesting violations and obtaining temporary passenger transport permits.

RTA also strengthened its virtual assistant Mahboub, increasing the number of interactive digital services to 32. Through WhatsApp, customers continued using parking-related services, while revenue generated from parking ticket reservations through the platform exceeded Dh21.7 million.

Smart kiosks located across the emirate also saw growing demand. Transactions through kiosks crossed one million in 2025, generating more than Dh425 million in revenue.

The authority said it will continue expanding digital services and integrating them across government platforms as Dubai advances its ambition of becoming one of the world’s smartest cities.