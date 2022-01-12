Dubai: 605 inmates memorised Holy Quran, 1,228 took part in educational, sports activities

Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 4:38 PM

The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police engaged 1,228 inmates in educational, religious, sports, and professional programmes in 2021.

The Inmates Educational and Training Programmes Department comprises four sections: Educational Programmes Section, Religious Programmes Section, Sports Programmes Section and Professional Training Section.

By encouraging inmates to learn and recite the Holy Quran, the number of inmates who benefited from the Holy Quran Memorization programme reached 275 in 2021, while 333 benefitted in 2020, taking to 605 inmates memorising Holy Quran in the past two years.

Photo: Supplied

The inmates completed their education at different academic levels, in cooperation with the Dubai Educational Zone and local and international colleges and provides their library with the latest publications of all needed books. The Educational Programmes Section also offers several courses and programmes for inmates including, community-based initiatives industry courses, graphic design, filmmaking, English language, Chinese language, anger management, challenges and path to success, and creativeness course, etc.

Around 170 inmates benefitted from scientific courses last year, while 191 benefited from educational courses reached in 2020.

Photo: Supplied

Major General Ali Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, said the programmes are intended to develop and rehabilitate inmates' skills and capabilities and strengthen their religious faith. "The programmes also tackle various psychological and emotional problems and help remove the barriers of fear and hesitation that may haunt the inmates after their release. They also aim to make it easier for the inmates to reintegrate back into mainstream society," Al Shamali added.

The department organised tournaments and sports programmes all year round in different fields such as football, handball, and volleyball tournaments, in addition to courses in martial arts, including jiu-jitsu, boxing and karate. These programmes benefited 727 inmates last year.

It is worth noting that the inmates completed the 50-million-step challenge as part of a 22-day fitness challenge launched by Dubai Police.

Compared to 83 in 2020, 226 inmates benefited from numerous professional training courses and workshops in 2021.

The General Department of Punitive and Correctional introduced a wide variety of courses in the field of 3D animation, organic agriculture, newspaper comics, motor mechanics, graphic design, garden and landscape design, laser cutting and engraving techniques, and masks manufacturing among others for the inmates.

