From staycation offers to free events: How Dubai celebrates 4-day Eid Al Etihad weekend

It's the best time of the year for Dubai residents, as the city comes alive with shopping festivals, outdoor spots reopening in the wake of good weather, and the glad tidings of a public holiday.

For the 54th Eid Al Etihad holiday falling on Monday, December 1, and Tuesday, December 2, Dubai is all set to light up with spectacular citywide celebrations as most residents enjoy a four-day weekend.

Taking place from December 1 to 3, this year’s celebrations feature dazzling fireworks, live concerts, picture-perfect parades, exclusive staycation offers, retail promotions, and diverse dining, alongside new experiences.

Eid Al Etihad parade

Residents and visitors will be able to witness the striking sight of magnificent horses striding through City Walk once again as the Eid Al Etihad parade, held annually in collaboration with Dubai Police, is set to return.

Taking place on December 1 at 4pm, the iconic march will feature over 1,000 participants from Dubai Police, KHDA students, and other government entities.

Fireworks throughout holiday

Dubai’s skyline will light up with breathtaking fireworks on December 2, starting with Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta at 8pm, followed by Souk Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Beach, JBR at 9pm.

Meanwhile, Global Village will host dazzling displays of fireworks and synchronised drone shows all weekend at 9pm from December 1 to 3

Live entertainment

Dubai is not foreign to concerts and live entertainment displays. But this season, the city will be taking it a notch up with an unmissable line-up, bringing together world-renowned artists, captivating performances, and one-of-a-kind cultural showcases.

Headlining the city’s biggest celebration weekend, Emirati superstar Balqees will host a concert at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall on December 2. The evening will kick off with a mesmerising fireworks display at 8pm, before Balqees delivers a performance filled with her greatest hits and fan favourites. Tickets are now available for purchase on Platinumlist starting at Dh75.

Adding to the festive line-up, two leading GCC singers will also perform free live concerts at City Walk — regional icon Diana Haddad will take the stage at 8pm on December 1, followed by the acclaimed Emirati talent Shamma Hamdan at 8pm on December 2.

Across the city, entertainment continues with Al Wasl Season at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai until May 2026, while Dubai Opera will host two nights of the hit Kuwaiti comedy Ayal Iblees on December 1 and 2.

Cultural celebrations

What better time to learn and witness the UAE's culture than the National Day holidays. Cultural performances and parades across over 20 locations in the city will immerse residents and visitors in authentic Emirati traditions — from Al Ayala, Al Harbia, Yola, and Liwa to live folk crafts and storytelling.

Hatta’s outdoor celebrations will return with fireworks, folk performances, and illuminated streets. At 8pm, visitors can experience a patriotic fireworks spectacle lighting up Hatta’s majestic mountains.

Shopping promotions and more

Shoppers can make the most of exclusive Eid Al Etihad offers from December 1 to 3 as most brands offer discounts.

Dubai’s malls will also transform into celebration hotspots with dazzling décor, family-friendly entertainment, and free-to-attend experiences during this period.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Shoppers at Dubai Festival City Mall will automatically earn double points with BLUE from November 28 to December 2 when spending Dh1,000 to Dh10,000 at apparel brands and scanning their receipts on the BLUE app. Mall visitors will also be able to experience an experiential food market at The Bay by Social, complete with carnival game stalls, archery and axe-throwing stations, cultural events, comedy nights, expert workshops, interactive art installations, and renowned culinary selections.

City Centre Mirdif

City Centre Mirdif will host a week-long celebration from November 28 to December 3. The mall will be hosting fashion showcases, interactive workshops, and entertainment for all ages. Guests can enjoy hands-on activities such as tote bag customisation, live pottery demonstrations, and daily cultural performances, alongside creative workshops like Hand-Building Pottery, Beads of Serenity, Threads of Tradition, and Heritage Knots.

Ibn Battuta Mall

Ibn Battuta Mall will showcase UAE's culture through art, poetry, and music from December 1 to 3 under the theme of 'Expressions with Art', featuring interactive digital zones, live performances, and family workshops.

Offers on hotels and tourist attractions

Dubai’s hotels and attractions will roll out exclusive offers, activities and celebratory events during the long weekend.

Dubai Frame will light up in the UAE flag colours and host traditional cultural performances on December 2 and 3.

Children’s City will welcome young guests to take part in traditional crafts, theatre workshops, and culinary experiences on December 2 and 3.

Mushrif Park will host military band performances and horse shows on December 2 and 3.

Visitors to Global Village will be able to enjoy a packed weekend — with 10 creative cultural installations from November 25 to December 4, live cultural performances, a concert by Khalid Mohammed on December 1, an operetta performance with 'From The Desert To The Stars' twice daily on the main stage from December 1 to 3, and nightly displays of fireworks and synchronised drone shows from December 1 to 3.

Leading hotels across Dubai will offer special stay packages, themed décor, and family-friendly promotions to elevate the long weekend. Participating hotels include Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Banyan Tree Dubai, JA Ocean View Hotel, Renaissance Business Bay Hotel Dubai, and more.

Fitness activities

For fitness and sports enthusiasts, the long weekend can be filled with fun as well as getting in a good game.

The Baseball United Season One will bring thrilling matchups to The Sevens Stadium from November 14 to December 14.

The Sir Winston Churchill Cup will gallop into Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club from December 3to 6 as part of the city's prestigious polo season.

Motorsport enthusiasts will not want to miss the return of the legendary 1000 Miglia, one of the world’s most iconic classic car rallies, bringing over 120 vintage cars roaring through Dubai’s most iconic backdrops from November 30 to December 4.

Diverse dining

Foodies its your time to shine as Dubai's vibrant food scene will witness the addition of Dubai Burger, a citywide culinary celebration where selected burger joints across the city will serve exclusive limited-edition burgers inspired by beloved Emirati ingredients and flavours to offer a creative twist on a classic favourite.

This special edition initiative brings together Dubai’s top eateries and cafes — including High Joint, Sfumato, Hoe Lee Kow, Izu Burger, and Eat Beaf — in a tribute to the UAE’s culinary heritage.

Celebrating through art

A student art competition from November 20 to December 3 featuring the nostalgic Dubai character Modesh, invites schools to celebrate Eid Al Etihad through art, innovation, and storytelling.

Under the theme 'Proud to Belong – Celebrating Our Union, Heritage, and Future', schools can submit entries ranging from artworks and collaborative murals to short videos, poetry, essays, or spoken-word performances created for the celebration. All entries must be created within school premises and submitted online through the school’s official Instagram account using #EidAlEtihadJoy.