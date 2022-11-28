Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan initiates 50 projects to improve the quality of life of citizens

The Crown Prince was briefed on the seven key tracks of the Committee’s work aimed at advancing the development of the emirate

By Web Desk Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 7:46 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 7:53 PM

Dubai's Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to implement 50 initiatives and projects to improve the quality of citizens’ lives in in the emirate. The Committee is implementing a comprehensive plan to enhance long-term social, family and demographic stability and raise the quality of life of citizens, as well as provide diverse opportunities to young Emiratis.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, chaired the meeting. The Committee was established earlier this year as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the Chairmanship of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the seven key tracks of the Committee’s work aimed at advancing the development in Dubai.

“We directed various task forces to implement 50 projects and initiatives related to retirees, community development, social services, housing, quality of life and endowments. The projects and initiatives reflect the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to promote sustainable development. As directed by Sheikh Mohammed, serving citizens is our highest priority,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“We also issued directives to develop the resources and capabilities needed to provide an exceptional quality of life to our citizens. We believe that our citizens are our greatest asset, and our growth strategies are centred on improving their wellbeing and progress,” His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan called on all government and private entities in Dubai to enhance their focus on the social sector and develop further initiatives to enhance the welfare of the community as part of Dubai’s broader sustainable development efforts.

ALSO READ:

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and General Commissioner of the Citizen Services Track; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman and Executive Director of the Roads and Transport Authority, and Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track; Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai, and Commissioner General of the Security and Justice Track; Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority; Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, Director General, Dubai’s Community Development Authority; Abdullah Ali Zayed Al Falasi, Director General, Dubai Government Human Resources Department; and Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Endowments and Minors' Trust Foundation.

Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs is tasked with developing initiatives to enhance the welfare and development of citizens of all ages in the emirate. The Committee is implementing a comprehensive strategy to achieve the vision and objectives of Sheikh Mohammed for sustainable development.