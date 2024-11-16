Dubai: 5 roads to witness traffic delays tomorrow, RTA announces

KT file photo

Several roads in Dubai will witness more than usual traffic for yet another day owing to the T100 Triathlon World Tour finals.

There will be traffic delays on Jumeirah Street, Al Athar Street, Al Hadiqa Street, Al Meydan Street, and Al Manama Street on Sunday, November 17, 2024, from 6:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 1:30 to 4:00 pm.

This was announced by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on X on Saturday.

The authority advised motorists to plan their trips accordingly and follow the road signs to reach their destinations easily.

The second day of the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final, which is part of the month-long 2024 Dubai Fitness Challenge, is taking place on November 17.

In an earlier post, RTA had unveiled the routes of the competition for Day 2 morning and afternoon: