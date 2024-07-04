E-Paper

Dubai: 5 new restaurants get Michelin star, 19 eateries now on list

Now, the emirate has four restaurants holding the distinction of Michelin two-stars and 15 restaurants with a one-star recognition

Nasreen Abdulla
Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 8:25 PM

Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 8:37 PM

Dubai is now home to a total of 19 Michelin-starred restaurants. At the third edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai 2023, which was held at the One & Only One Zabeel, five new restaurants were inducted into the prestigious list.

Now, Dubai has four restaurants holding the coveted distinction of Michelin two-stars and 15 restaurants with a one-star recognition.


All three restaurants that won a two-star rating last year maintained it, while a fourth – 'Row on 45' made a grand debut on the list. “It is a dream come true,” said Chef Jason Atherton, his voice overcome with emotions. “Dubai is a great city. Gordon Ramsay sent me here back in 2008. I met my wife here. I am just so grateful for this honour.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Four new restaurants were added to the list of one-starred restaurants. This takes the total number of Michelin one-star eateries in Dubai to 15.

Here is a full list of the restaurants that won:

Two stars

  1. Il Ristorante (retained)
  2. STAY by Yannick Alléno (retained)
  3. Trèsind Studio (retained)
  4. Row on 45

One star

  1. 11 Woodfire (retained)
  2. Al Muntaha (retained)
  3. Armani Ristorante (retained)
  4. Hakkasan (retained)
  5. Höseki (retained)
  6. Ossiano (retained)
  7. Tasca by Jose Avillez (retained)
  8. Torno Subito (retained)
  9. Avatara (retained)
  10. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (retained)
  11. Moonrise (retained)
  12. Smoked Room
  13. Sagetsu by Tetsuya
  14. La Dame de Pic Dubai
  15. Orfali Brothers (promoted from Bib Gourmand)

