Dubai: 5 new private schools added in current academic year

New schools offering British and Indian curricula add 12,000 seats

Dubai’s private school sector is continuing to witness strong growth with the addition of five new private schools in the 2023-24 academic year.

As per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), latest data, the new schools offering British and Indian curricula, have added 12,000 seats, providing an impetus to Dubai’s education landscape.

The last four years alone have seen the establishment of 27 new private schools, further adding to the volume of the sector.

220 private schools

Currently, Dubai is home to a total of 220 private schools, which enrolled over 326,000 students in the 2022-23 academic year.

Talking about the emirate’s education landscape which has seen rapid expansion and diversification with the launch of new schools representing a wide range of curricula from across the world, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said: “The increase in the number of private schools further supports the leadership’s vision to create one of the world’s leading private education sectors. The addition of five new schools in the 2023-24 academic year is a testament to the dynamism of the sector and the solid investment environment offered in Dubai.”

He added, “KHDA is keen to work closely with the education community to meet the needs of Dubai’s growing population and expand the capacity of the private school sector. We are also committed to ensuring that the world-class education provided in Dubai enhances its status as one of the world’s best cities to live, work and invest in.”

17 curricula

Dubai’s private schools currently offer a total of 17 curricula representing different countries, languages, and educational methodologies.

British curricula account for the highest share of syllabi with 36 per cent followed by India with 25 per cent, US with 15 per cent and International Baccalaureate (IB) with 7 per cent.

Dubai also has private schools that offer Chinese, Japanese, German, French, Australian, Spanish, and Filipino curricula, among others.

