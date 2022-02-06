Dubai: 40 lucky winners share Dh1 million prize in latest Mahzooz draw

Three other winners took home Dh100,000 each

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 11:29 AM

Forty lucky participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in the 63rd weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.

The winners took home Dh25,000 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers, which were: 9, 14, 25, 34, 44.

Additionally, 1,422 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The raffle draw also saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 10955796, 11003398, 10933169, which belonged to Arifa, Merrick, and Shabbir, respectively. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1.7 million.

The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on Saturday, February 12, at 9pm UAE time.

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.

Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week.

Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.