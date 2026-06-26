Dubai's 4-day workweek for summer: Will private sector follow?

Dubai’s decision to reintroduce flexible summer working hours for government employees has reignited debate over whether private sector companies in the UAE could eventually adopt similar arrangements.

The 'Our Flexible Summer' initiative, running from June 29 to September 10, allows government entities to implement one of two working models designed to balance employee wellbeing with operational continuity.

Under the first model, employees will work seven hours per day from Monday to Thursday, and four-and-a-half hours on Fridays. Under the second model, employees will work eight hours per day from Monday to Thursday, with Friday observed as a full day off.

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Most government employees in Dubai already benefit from a two-and-a-half-day weekend, with Friday afternoons, Saturday, and Sunday off. With the introduction of this initiative, participating government departments will see employees enjoy an extended summer-friendly schedule while maintaining service delivery.

The move has sparked renewed discussion about whether similar flexible working arrangements could extend beyond the public sector, particularly in private companies where operational demands and client needs often make reduced hours more challenging to implement.

Business leaders and recruitment specialists say widespread adoption across the private sector remains unlikely, largely due to the varying demands of different industries.

Mahesh Shahdadpuri, Group Chairman of TASC Outsourcing, believes the initiative will encourage further conversations around workplace flexibility but cautions against expecting a broad shift toward shorter working weeks.

“What works well for one organisation or sector may not be practical for another,” he said, noting that knowledge-based industries may be better positioned to experiment with seasonal flexibility measures without affecting service delivery or performance.

According to Shahdadpuri, any decision to introduce reduced summer hours will depend on factors including the nature of the work, customer expectations, workforce requirements, productivity levels, and an organisation’s ability to maintain operational continuity. Others agree that flexibility is likely to grow, but in different forms.

Nicki Wilson, Managing Director of Genie Recruitment, said adoption will largely be determined by the industry and workplace culture. Companies that already assess employees based on output rather than time spent at a desk are likely to be more receptive to seasonal flexibility initiatives, she said.

“It really is a case-by-case situation,” Wilson said. “For many customer-facing or operational businesses, a one-size-fits-all approach simply isn't realistic.”

Rather than reducing working hours, some employers may focus on alternative wellbeing initiatives such as flexible start and finish times, wellness programmes, mental health support and additional leave benefits.

The challenge, experts say, is balancing employee wellbeing with business demands, particularly in sectors that require continuous customer service or operational coverage.

“Work doesn’t shrink just because the week is shorter,” said Aws Ismail, Director at Marc Ellis Consulting & Training. While supporting the goal of improving employee wellbeing during the summer months, he argued that any flexibility measures must be designed carefully to ensure productivity and service standards are maintained.

“I’d rather protect wellbeing in a way that keeps the business and our clients well served, than adopt a headline policy that quietly costs us on service or delivery,” he said.

Shahdadpuri echoed that view, arguing that flexibility should be tailored to individual business requirements rather than imposed through a single model. In industries where shift work, customer demand, or operational commitments require continuous coverage, organisations need practical and sustainable approaches that support both employee wellbeing and business outcomes, he said.

The debate also extends to talent attraction and retention. As public-sector initiatives reshape employee expectations, some experts believe private employers may face growing pressure to demonstrate their commitment to flexibility and wellbeing.

However, few expect businesses to mirror government policies exactly.

“Public-sector initiatives often influence broader workforce expectations,” Shahdadpuri said, but added that private companies can remain competitive through a variety of measures including career development opportunities, hybrid work arrangements, wellbeing programmes and performance-based work models.

Wilson pointed to the UAE’s previous move to shorter Friday working hours as an example of how public-sector changes can influence business practices over time. However, she stressed that many companies continue to face commercial pressures that make it difficult to implement reduced working hours.

Ismail also expects the government’s initiative to raise expectations, particularly among younger professionals who place greater emphasis on work-life balance. Yet he believes most private companies will focus on delivering flexibility in forms that are commercially sustainable rather than replicating reduced-hour models.

Taken together, the views suggest that while Dubai’s summer working initiative is unlikely to trigger widespread adoption of shorter workweeks across the private sector, it may accelerate a broader shift toward flexible, results-driven workplace models.

The future of work, experts say, is unlikely to be defined by a four-day work week or reduced summer hours alone. Instead, it will be shaped by how effectively organisations balance flexibility, employee wellbeing, and business performance.