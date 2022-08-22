Dubai: 36 children rescued from locked vehicles this year, say police

It could lead to suffocation, loss of consciousness and even death

File Photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 3:55 PM

The Dubai Police have rescued 36 children from locked vehicles since the beginning of the year.

The police have warned parents and motorists about the “deadly consequences” of leaving children unattended inside vehicles. During the hot weather, temperatures can reach up to 70°C in parked vehicles, they said.

Leaving children unattended inside vehicles could lead to suffocation, loss of consciousness and even death because of extreme heat and lack of oxygen.

The police urged parents and guardians to never leave children alone unattended inside cars “either by mistake or to run errands, even for a short period”. Failing to protect and ensure children's safety is a crime as per federal laws.

Captain Mohammed Hamad Al Isai, director of Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate, specified in a recent interview that the practice is punishable by a fine of not less than Dh5,000 on the guardian and/or a jail term.

Captain Al Isai had cited a “recent incident” of a child who suffocated to death in the sweltering heat when his father forgot him inside the car.

Butti Al Falasi, director of the Security Awareness Department at Dubai Police, said on Monday: "We've spotted, on several occasions, parents thoughtlessly leave children unattended inside cars either by mistake or to run errands.

"We urge parents and guardians not to leave their vehicles easily accessible and unlocked for children, so they don’t climb into it and lock themselves inside," he added.

ALSO READ: