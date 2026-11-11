35 Dubai residents can win Dh2,500 each by naming a new park this winter

Dubai residents have an opportunity to win Dh2,500 by suggesting a name for one of 35 new community parks set to open this winter. Under a new initiative launched by Dubai Municipality, residents of 11 neighbourhoods can submit their ideas, with 35 winning entries to be selected.

The 'Name Your Park' initiative, launched by Dubai Public Parks, invites residents of all ages to propose names inspired by UAE heritage, local identity and the stories that make their neighbourhoods unique. Each selected entry will receive Dh2,500, with a total prize pool of Dh87,500.

Residents have until December 9 to submit their suggestions online. The winning names will be officially announced at a public event in December.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Who can participate?

The initiative is open to residents living in Al Khawaneej, Al Mizhar, Muhaisnah, Al Barsha, Al Warqa, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Al Margham, Al Lisaili, Al Nahda and Ghadeer Al Tair. Eligible residents can submit their proposed park names online through the Dubai Municipality website.

From children and parents to long-time residents, everyone living in the eleven neighbourhoods can take part in naming the new parks opening this winter season.

Whether it is a name inspired by a childhood memory, the history of a neighbourhood or a feature that makes an area special, residents are encouraged to come up with ideas that could become part of their community for generations.

Mohamed Ahli, director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said, "Every neighbourhood in Dubai has its own identity, history and stories, and we want our new parks to reflect the character of the communities they serve."

"Through 'Name Your Park', we are inviting residents to share their ideas from the very beginning, whether from children, parents or those who have lived in the neighbourhood for many years. Every suggestion should reflect what makes the neighbourhood unique, strengthen residents' connection to a shared space and create a lasting legacy for future generations to enjoy," he added.

What makes a winning park name?

While residents can get creative with their suggestions, Dubai Public Parks has outlined six criteria that names must follow.

Proposed names should reflect the neighbourhood's local meaning, history, identity or aspirations; convey a positive and welcoming message; and be distinctive within Dubai's public parks network.

Names should also be easy to pronounce, spell and remember in both Arabic and English, remain relevant for generations to come, and be suitable for use on park signage and maps.

Dubai Public Parks will select the winning names from eligible submissions, ensuring equal opportunities for all participants.

New parks coming to Dubai

The naming competition comes as Dubai prepares to open 35 new community parks during the winter season. The new spaces are expected to provide residents with areas for recreation, relaxation and everyday activities.

Ahli said the initiative could eventually be extended to other areas as more parks are developed.

"The opening of 35 new parks this season marks the first step towards expanding the initiative to more neighbourhoods as new parks open, giving residents further opportunities to help shape their communities and strengthen their connection to them."

Dubai Public Parks, managed by Dubai Municipality, currently operates a city-wide network of more than 220 parks, welcoming over 31 million visitors annually.