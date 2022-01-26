Dubai: 329-metre tall Uptown Tower's facade 90% complete

It is set to be the world's tallest commercial tower

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 6:59 PM

Dubai's Uptown Tower's facade is now 90 per cent complete.

According to the DMCC, the Tower topped out at 329 metres last week.

Located in the Burj 2020 District, the 78-storey architectural marvel is set to be the world's tallest commercial tower.

