Dubai: 32-year-old on trial for attempt to murder man he alleges raped him as child

A 32-year-old Gulf national is standing trial for attempting to murder a man who he alleges raped him when he was five years old.

Prosecutors pressed attempt to murder charges against the suspect for trying to strangulate a 39-year-old, also a Gulf national, after late-night prayers during Ramadan inside a mosque in Al Qouz.

When the suspect appeared before the Dubai Criminal Court, he entered a not-guilty plea and denied having had any intention to kill the claimant.

According to official records, the incident happened in April when the 39-year-old was in a mosque to attend a special late-night prayer during the Holy Month.

It is alleged that the suspect spotted the claimant in the mosque shortly after the imam finished leading the prayer. He allegedly walked towards the 39-year-old and tried to strangle him. The two men reportedly fell to the ground, while the suspect’s hands remained on the claimant’s neck. Worshippers rushed towards the two and separated them to stop the attack.

The suspect told the court that he assaulted the claimant but did not have any intention to kill him.

The suspect’s lawyer Nasser Hashem told Khaleej Times that he will submit his defence argument when the court reconvenes soon.

“My client denied in court having had any intention to kill the claimant. He maintained that he was triggered by the trauma of having been allegedly abused as a kid by the victim when he saw him in the mosque,” said Hashem.

The claimant alleged during interrogation that the suspect attacked him from behind and they fell on the ground before worshippers removed the 32-year-old away while trying to strangle him. The 39-year-old claimed that when they were exiting the mosque, he overheard the suspect, whom he knows for 25 years, threatening him by saying that he would take revenge and kill him because he had raped him in the past.

He said the 32-year-old repeatedly threatened to kill him in front of several witnesses.

The claimant firmly denied the suspect’s rape allegations and maintained that he had never had any previous troubles with him. The 39-year-old submitted a hospital report confirming that he suffered soreness below his left jaw and right-sided lower neck abrasions.