Dubai: 3 major family attractions closing for summer 2024

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 9:48 AM

As the summer season is set to begin, some of Dubai's popular tourist attractions have closed for the season.

Just last month, Global Village closed its doors to visitors on May 5 – after announcing an extension for a week. The attraction had opened a week earlier than usual for season 28 — on October 18 instead of October 25.

Here are three major attractions that have closed or will shut soon for the summer:

1. Dubai Safari

The family-friendly park closed its doors on June 2, 2024. It took to Instagram to announce the last day before the summer – through a video. Watch the video below:

2. Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020

Al Wasl Plaza, one of Expo 2020's most exciting spots to visit will be shutting for the season. The surreal water feature will also be shut in efforts to conserve water and energy.