Dubai: 29 winners share Dh1 million prize in latest Mahzooz draw

By Web Desk Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 11:31 AM

Twenty-nine lucky participants will share the latest Dh1 million second prize announced on Saturday at the 51st weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw.

The lucky winners took home Dh34,483 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers, which were 3, 8, 14, 30, and 46.

Additionally, 1,236 participants matched three out of five numbers, bagging the third prize of Dh350 each.

The Raffle Draw also saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 7793010, 7804178, 7864939, which belonged to Sinan, Nadeem, and Abdussamed respectively.

The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,732,600.

The top prize of Dh10 million will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this Saturday, November 20, at 9pm UAE time.

Those who missed out on this week’s draw can participate in the next one by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week.