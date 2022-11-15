Dubai: 2,800 school students are named after flowers and 8 other facts you didn't know

New data released by the KHDA offers a fascinating insight into the emirate's schools, including their nationalities and curriculum choices

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 1:52 PM

Did you know that more than 2,800 students in Dubai schools are named after flowers? According to data released by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), here are the most common flower names:

Zahra - more than 1,000

Yasmine - more than 800

Lily - more than 280

Rose - more than 100

Ward - more than 90.

The most popular first letter for students' names is 'A', with Ahmed being the most common name starting with the letter. There are some 3,500 Ahmeds studying in Dubai.

These fascinating snippets from Dubai schools comes as the KHDA released a report highlighting the growth of the sector. More than 326,000 students attend Dubai’s private schools, representing a total of 187 nationalities.

Student enrolment growth increased by 4.5 per cent from the end of the 2021-22 academic year in June, to the start of the current academic year in September.

The number of private schools has increased to 216, with four new ones opening in the emirate in the 2022-23 academic year.

Teachers

An overwhelming majority of teachers (81 per cent) in the UAE are female.

Most of the teachers are from India:

Curriculum

UK curriculum schools remain the top choice for Dubai’s private school students, with 36 per cent of students opting for them. The Indian curriculum is the second most popular (26 per cent), followed by the American one (15 per cent).

The American curriculum remains popular amongst Emirati students enrolled in private schools, with the majority (60 per cent) attending a school that offers it, followed by 24 per cent enrolled in UK curriculum schools.

