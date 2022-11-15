Dubai: 2,800 school students are named after flowers and 8 other facts you didn't know

Zomato food delivery services in UAE to end: What happens to customers' credit/debit card details?
Khaleej Times has received multiple queries from residents as to how the development impacts them
Did you know that more than 2,800 students in Dubai schools are named after flowers? According to data released by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), here are the most common flower names:
The most popular first letter for students' names is 'A', with Ahmed being the most common name starting with the letter. There are some 3,500 Ahmeds studying in Dubai.
These fascinating snippets from Dubai schools comes as the KHDA released a report highlighting the growth of the sector. More than 326,000 students attend Dubai’s private schools, representing a total of 187 nationalities.
Student enrolment growth increased by 4.5 per cent from the end of the 2021-22 academic year in June, to the start of the current academic year in September.
The number of private schools has increased to 216, with four new ones opening in the emirate in the 2022-23 academic year.
An overwhelming majority of teachers (81 per cent) in the UAE are female.
Most of the teachers are from India:
UK curriculum schools remain the top choice for Dubai’s private school students, with 36 per cent of students opting for them. The Indian curriculum is the second most popular (26 per cent), followed by the American one (15 per cent).
The American curriculum remains popular amongst Emirati students enrolled in private schools, with the majority (60 per cent) attending a school that offers it, followed by 24 per cent enrolled in UK curriculum schools.
ALSO READ:
Khaleej Times has received multiple queries from residents as to how the development impacts them
Customers looking to order food will now be redirected to the Talabat app
Dubai Civil Defence teams were immediately dispatched, and firefighters reached the spot within four minutes of receiving the report
Tickets for the game between Argentina and the UAE national team are sold out, but fans can still watch the 7-time Ballon D'or winner and his compañeros in action during an open training session
He explained that the country welcomes collaboration with world powers other than the US, in the interest of regional security and stability
Three years ago, Khan developed diabetic retinopathy – a long-term complication of the illness that affects the eyes
Customers looking to order food on the app will be redirected to the Talabat app
For many of the amateur participants, this was one of the longest tracks they had ridden