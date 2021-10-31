Dubai: 26 winners share Dh1 million prize in latest Mahzooz draw

The top prize of Dh10 million will once again be up for grabs this Saturday

By Web Desk Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 12:29 PM

A total of 26 lucky participants split the Dh1 million second prize in the latest Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday.

The lucky winners took home approximately Dh38,462 each, after matching four out of the five winning numbers which were 8, 23, 24, 31, and 47.

Additionally, 1,226 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The raffle draw also saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning IDs were 7101086, 7258543, 7262195, which belonged to Benjar, Ralito and Ganesh, respectively.

The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,729,100.

The top prize of Dh10 million will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw this Saturday, November 6, at 9pm UAE time.

Those who missed out on this week’s draw can participate by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw.

Participants will also receive an automatic entry into the raffle draw, which features three guaranteed winners every week.