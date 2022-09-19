Dubai: Over 23,000 discount cards issued to senior citizens, retirees, people with limited income and determination

The new format offers higher chances of winning as participants have to select six numbers out of a pool of only 39
Dubai’s senior citizens, retirees, people of determination, and limited-income citizens have received an exclusive Esaad Card on Monday as part of the efforts of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs that enable citizens to continue enjoying an outstanding quality of life.
Under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, 23,034 Esaad Cards have been issued.
Esaad Card provides a wide range of benefits across different sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, entertainment, real estate, restaurants and more, with exclusive offers and discounts available for cardholders across more than 7,200 companies and businesses in the UAE and throughout 92 countries worldwide.
The move is part of the support extended to these social categories, where Dubai Police, Community Development Authority in Dubai, Local Military Pensions and Social Security Fund in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and General Pension and Social Security Authority will get in touch with the identified recipients and start issuing the cards.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the directives of Sheikh Hamdan and the efforts of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide all possible support to improve citizens’ lives and provide a decent lifestyle to all members of society through programmes and initiatives that promote happiness.
Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said that issuing the coveted cards to senior citizens, retirees, people of determination, and limited-income citizens reflects the level of social welfare in Dubai and the UAE.
