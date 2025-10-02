UAE: Over 200 EV chargers to be installed across Dubai

A total of 208 ultra-fast EV (electric vehicle) charging points will be installed in Dubai following the signing of agreement on Thursday between Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and Dubai Taxi Company (DTC).

The initial phase of the agreement involves launching two main hubs for charging points at DTC Depot near Dubai International Airport and DTC’s headquarters in Muhaisnah 4. These stations are expected to reduce 37,939 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.

The agreement was signed during the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dewa.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Dewa managing director and CEO, noted there are now more than 1,500 charging points across the emirate, including those delivered in partnership with entities from the government and private sectors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dewa first launched the EV Green Charger initiative in 2014 to provide pioneering charging infrastructure that keeps pace with the steady increase in the number of electric vehicles in Dubai.

Al Tayer added: “Our partnership with Dubai Taxi supports the objectives of the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to make Dubai the city offering the best living experience. This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to pioneering solutions that support the UAE’s climate action efforts, strengthen Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforce the emirate’s status as a leading global destination for living, working, and investing.”

Abdul Mushen Ibrahim Kalbat, chairman of the Board of Directors at DTC, for his part, said: “DTC is leading the charge toward sustainable mobility, aiming to convert 100 per cent of its fleet — taxis and limousines — to electric vehicles by 2040.

“This ambitious transformation forms a key pillar of DTC’s sustainability strategy, positioning the company as a blueprint for clean, connected, and future-ready transport,” he added.