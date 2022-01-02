UAE: 20 lucky winners share Dh1 million in latest Mahzooz draw

The total prize money won in the 58th edition of the draw was Dh1,603,800

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 12:19 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 12:21 PM

Twenty lucky participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in the 58th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.

The lucky winners took home Dh50,000 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers which were (2, 14, 40, 43, 45).

Additionally, 868 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

ALSO READ:

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 9560290, 9624132, 9475621, which belonged to Asim, Zohaib, and Sony respectively.

The total prize money won in Saturday night's draw was Dh1,603,800.

The top prize of Dh1 million is yet to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming up on Saturday January 8, at 9pm (UAE time), according to EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae or by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.

Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week.

Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.