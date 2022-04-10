Dubai: 20 lucky winners share Dh1 million in latest Mahzooz draw

The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,787,550

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 11:43 AM

Twenty lucky participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in the 72th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.

The lucky winners took home Dh50,000 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers which were: 2, 7, 12, 44, 48. Additionally, 1,393 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh00,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 13183868, 13134423, 13286490, which belonged to Mohammed, Bilal, and Ahmed, respectively.

The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh,787,550.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday 16 April 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time.

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the Raffle Draw and a special one-off Mega Raffle Draw that will be held on April 30 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, where one lucky participant can drive off in a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine.

Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week.

Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible