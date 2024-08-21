Dubai: 2 winners take home luxury vehicles in Duty Free draw

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:46 PM

Two winners can take home luxury vehicles in Dubai Duty Free's latest draw today.

Jacky Mandhan, a 37-year-old father of two based in Kandhkot, Pakistan won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Opalith White) car. He purchased his ticket online on July 22 and with bought the ticket with the number 1349.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free. I’m very lucky to win this car,” he said.

Another winner Paul Thomas Andre, a 44-year-old South African national based in Pingtung City, Taiwan won a BMW S 1000 RR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike. His winning ticket had the number 1135 which he purchased on July 24 during his layover in Dubai on his way to Taiwan from South Africa.