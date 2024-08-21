E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: 2 winners take home luxury vehicles in Duty Free draw

One winner bought his ticket during a layover in Dubai on his way to Taiwan from South Africa

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:46 PM

Two winners can take home luxury vehicles in Dubai Duty Free's latest draw today.

Jacky Mandhan, a 37-year-old father of two based in Kandhkot, Pakistan won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Opalith White) car. He purchased his ticket online on July 22 and with bought the ticket with the number 1349.


“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free. I’m very lucky to win this car,” he said.

Another winner Paul Thomas Andre, a 44-year-old South African national based in Pingtung City, Taiwan won a BMW S 1000 RR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike. His winning ticket had the number 1135 which he purchased on July 24 during his layover in Dubai on his way to Taiwan from South Africa.

A first-time ticket buyer, Andre has been a resident of Pingtung City for seven years now, is the father of two, and works as a private school teacher. “This is awesome! Thank you Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE